The United States on Friday added 77 Chinese entities, including chipmaker SMIC and the world's biggest drone maker DJI, to its blacklist of companies with which it bans the export of US technology.
In a statement, the Department of Commerce said the 77 "include entities in China that enable human rights abuses, entities that supported the militarization and unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea, entities that acquired US-origin items in support of the People's Liberation Army's programs, and entities and persons that engaged in the theft of US. trade secrets." EFE-EPA