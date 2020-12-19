A man lunches his DJI drone on the beach in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, 21 May 2019 (issued 22 May 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/Aleksandar Plavevski

Inspre, a drone of the brand DJI is presented at the stand of the company at the IFA electronics fair in Berlin, Germany, 01 September 2016 (reissued 31 October 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/RAINER JENSEN GERMANY OUT

The United States on Friday added 77 Chinese entities, including chipmaker SMIC and the world's biggest drone maker DJI, to its blacklist of companies with which it bans the export of US technology.

In a statement, the Department of Commerce said the 77 "include entities in China that enable human rights abuses, entities that supported the militarization and unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea, entities that acquired US-origin items in support of the People's Liberation Army's programs, and entities and persons that engaged in the theft of US. trade secrets." EFE-EPA