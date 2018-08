US President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, Aug. 31. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Senior officials from the United States and Canada failed to meet US President Donald Trump's Friday deadline for reaching agreement on a replacement for the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

Negotiations are set to resume next Wednesday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a brief statement at the conclusion of days of talks in Washington.