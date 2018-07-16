The United States (US) on Monday launched a dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) challenging five WTO member countries for applying trade tariffs in retaliation for US President Trump's recent actions on the aluminum and steel trade.
According to a US Department of Commerce statement, the US has launched separate disputes at the WTO against China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico and Turkey, challenging the alleged "illegal" tariffs each of these WTO members imposed in response to President Trump’s actions on trade in aluminum and steel in order to protect US "national security" interests.