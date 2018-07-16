US President Donald J. Trump signs section 201 action as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer looks on, in the Oval Office, at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, Jan 23, 2018.EPA-EFE (FILE) /MIKE THEILER / POOL

USA imported products sit on a store shelf in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, July 14, 2018. US President Donald Trump announced on 10 July that the USA is preparing to impose 10 percent tariffs worth 200 billion US dollars on imported goods from China. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

The United States (US) on Monday launched a dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) challenging five WTO member countries for applying trade tariffs in retaliation for US President Trump's recent actions on the aluminum and steel trade.

According to a US Department of Commerce statement, the US has launched separate disputes at the WTO against China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico and Turkey, challenging the alleged "illegal" tariffs each of these WTO members imposed in response to President Trump’s actions on trade in aluminum and steel in order to protect US "national security" interests.