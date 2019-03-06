World Trade Organization members are set to launch talks Wednesday on how to govern global digital commerce, for the first time tackling 21st century trade issues that have sparked intense rivalry among the United States, Europe and China, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The negotiations face hurdles from the outset, coming against a backdrop of international trade tensions that have crimped global economic growth since early last year. Meanwhile, the WTO is under pressure to reform from Washington, which is dubious about the body's effectiveness.