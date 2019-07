The chief economist of the Inter-American Development Bank, Eric Parrado, speaks at a press conference in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Wednesday, July 17. EFE-EPA/Marcos Pin

The already flagging economies of Latin America could be hurt by the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, the chief economist of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said here Wednesday.

Eric Parrado told a press conference in Guayaquil that the IDB has reduced its forecast for growth in the region this year from 1.4 percent to 1.1 percent, due mainly to signs of weakness in the largest Latin American economies: Brazil and Mexico.