US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington DC, USA, 20 June 2018 for a hearing on current and proposed tariff actions administered by the Department of Commerce. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US commerce secretary defends need for global metals tariffs

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Wednesday said global tariffs on steel and aluminum were necessary to prevent China from routing those metals to the United States via other regions.

Ross made his remarks during an appearance before the Senate's Finance Committee.