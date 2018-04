The company logo at a service station of ZTE products in Yichang, Hubei province, China, Mar. 7, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/LIU JUNFENG CHINA OUT

The United States Department of Commerce on Tuesday banned US firms from selling components to Chinese telecom giant ZTE for seven years for failing to comply with a 2017 agreement.

According to the Department of Commerce, ZTE agreed in March last year to a civil and criminal penalty and a forfeiture of $1.19 billion for violating a ban on exports to Iran and North Korea, making false statements and obstruction of justice.