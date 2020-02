Medical personnel in protective gear stand next to ambulances at an entrance of the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 07 February 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Media at work outside the Diamond Princess cruise ship at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 07 February 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Eighty-seven percent of United States companies in China said a new coronavirus, which has killed hundreds and infected tens of thousands, will have a direct impact on their 2020 revenues, according to Shanghai’s American Chamber of Commerce.

In a survey the chamber published Friday, 24 percent of companies said they expected revenues to fall by at least 16 percent compared to the previous year because of the outbreak, which by Saturday had killed 722 and infected 34,546 in China. EFE-EPA