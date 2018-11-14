The United States' consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3 percent in October compared to the previous month and 2.5 percent relative to October 2017, the Labor Department said on Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/File

The United States' consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3 percent in October compared to the previous month and 2.5 percent relative to October 2017, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

The month-to-month increase was the steepest since January.