The approval of the corporate tax cut plan in the United States will negatively affect the South Korean economy over the next decade, as the Asian country has recently raised its corporate tax rate, South Korean experts said Wednesday.
South Korea has decided to raise the maximum corporate tax rate from 22 to 25 percent, while US President Donald Trump's tax reform will decrease the corporate tax rate from the current 35 percent to 21 percent, which is expected to attract large businesses to the US.