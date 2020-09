A US court will decide on Sunday whether President Donald Trump's administration can go ahead with its ban on the video-sharing Chinese app TikTok.EFE-EPA/FILE/Roman Pilipey

A federal court in the United States will decide on Sunday whether President Donald Trump's administration can go ahead with its ban on the video-sharing Chinese app TikTok.

The ban by the Commerce Department that restricts access to the app comes into effect on Sunday evening unless its Chinese owner ByteDance agrees under pressure from Trump to sell to its American partners Oracle and Walmart a stake in its operations in the US. EFE-EPA