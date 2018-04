Signs advertise fuel prices at a service station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ Gunther

A man fills the fuel tank of an SUV at a service station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ Gunther

A man pumps gasoline at a service station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ Gunther

US crude stockpiles rose last week by 2.2 million barrels to 429.7 million barrels, the Energy Department said Wednesday.

The unexpected rise caught analysts, who were forecasting a drop in crude stocks of more than 1 million barrels in the week ending April 20, by surprise.