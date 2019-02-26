The US Justice Department has closed a two-year investigation into allegations of price fixing by some of the world's biggest container shipping lines without filing charges or imposing fines, according to the companies as reported by a Dow Jones Newswires story supplied on Tuesday to Efe

Several carriers told The Wall Street Journal that the Justice Department had informed them the probe that began in early 2017 was closed. The antitrust investigation became public in Mar. 2017 when federal agents walked into a meeting of the industry's 20 biggest companies, gathering under what executives called the "Box Club," and gave subpoenas to top executives at several companies.