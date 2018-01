Customers check out at a Target store on Black Friday in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, Nov. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States' economy grew at an annual clip of 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, down from a 3.2 percent growth rate between July and September, the Commerce Department said Friday.

This initial reading, the first of three estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the October-December period, came in below economists' expectations for a 3 percent expansion.