A steel worker applauds US President Donald J. Trump as he delivers a speech at the Granite City Works steel plant in Granite City, Illinois, USA, July 26, 2018. Granite City Works, a part of US Steel, announced earlier this year that it was restarting a blast furnace and expected to add 500 jobs because of tariffs announced by the Trump administration. EPA/MICHAEL THOMAS

US President Donald J. Trump speaks at the Granite City Works steel plant in Granite City, Illinois, USA, July 26, 2018. Granite City Works, a part of U.S. Steel, announced earlier this year that it was restarting a blast furnace and expected to add 500 jobs because of tariffs announced by the Trump administration.EFE EPA/MICHAEL THOMAS

The US economy grew at the strongest pace in nearly four years during the second quarter, powered by a rebound in consumer spending, exports and firm business investment.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP): the value of all goods and services produced across the economy, rose at a seasonally and inflation-adjusted annual rate of 4.1 percent from April through June, the Commerce Department said Friday. That was a pickup from the first quarter's revised growth rate of 2.2 percent, according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE.