The US economy grew at the strongest pace in nearly four years during the second quarter, powered by a rebound in consumer spending, exports and firm business investment.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP): the value of all goods and services produced across the economy, rose at a seasonally and inflation-adjusted annual rate of 4.1 percent from April through June, the Commerce Department said Friday. That was a pickup from the first quarter's revised growth rate of 2.2 percent, according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE.