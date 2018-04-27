The United States economy grew at an annual rate of 2.3 percent in the first quarter of 2018, down slightly from the 2.9 percent growth rate registered in the fourth quarter of last year, the government said Friday.

Workers at a Ford Lincoln MKC 2015 assembly plant in Louisville, Kentucky, USA. EPA-EFE/File
