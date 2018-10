The United States' economy grew at an annual rate of 3.5 percent in the third quarter, down slightly from the 4.2 percent growth rate registered in the previous quarter, the government said Friday. EPA-EFE/File

The United States' economy grew at an annual rate of 3.5 percent in the third quarter, down slightly from the 4.2 percent growth rate registered in the previous quarter, the government said Friday.

The report was the Commerce Department's first of three estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) growth between July and September.