The US economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, up four-tenths of a percentage point from the previous estimate of 2.5 percent, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The department released its third and last estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth between October and December.