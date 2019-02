The United States' economy expanded by 2.9 percent in 2018, its fastest rate of growth since 2015, Commerce Department figures released on Feb. 28, 2019, showed. EPA-EFE/File

The United States' gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 2.9 percent for all of 2018, its fastest clip in three years, although the economy showed further signs of deceleration in the fourth quarter, according to Commerce Department figures released Thursday.

The world's largest economy also grew 2.9 percent in 2015, while the last year in which the growth rate was 3 percent or higher was 2005 (3.5 percent).