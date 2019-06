US President Donald Trump (R) speaks during a working dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (not shown) on June 27, 2019, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. EPA-EFE/Lukas Coch

The US economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.1 percent in the first quarter of 2019, the government said Thursday in its third and final reading on the gross domestic product (GDP) for the period.

The figure confirms that the economy, which has been facing headwinds from the trade war with China, got off to a solid start this year.