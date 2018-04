Chile's Hawks High Aerobatics Squad perform during the 20th edition of the International Air and Space Fair (Fidae), in Santiago de Chile, Chile, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

A Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor performs during the 20th edition of the International Air and Space Fair (Fidae), in Santiago de Chile, Chile, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

The world's most modern warplane, the F-35A Lightning II, will be exhibited for the first time in Latin America at The International Air and Space Fair (Fidae), the region's largest aerospace technology fair, beginning on Tuesday in the Chilean capital.

The presence of the aircraft is one of the big attractions of this year's Fidae, a biannual fair that is in its 20th edition and which is expected to draw some 120,000 visitors by the time it wraps up next Sunday.