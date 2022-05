US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference on 4 May 2022 after a meeting of the Fed's monetary policy-making body. The Fed opted to raise its benchmark interest rate by half of a percentage point. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US announces a rise in interest rates, the largest increase in two decades

The United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a rare half-point interest rate hike, the biggest increase in more than two decades, and indicated that more similar moves could be on the way to battle high inflation.

With this latest rate hike, double the one carried out in March, the target range for the Fed's benchmark federal-funds rate now stands at between 0.75 percent and 1 percent.