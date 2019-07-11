Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during an appearance before the United States House of Representatives' Financial Services Committee in Washington, DC, USA, on July 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the United States House of Representatives' Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, DC, USA, on July 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The chairman of the Federal Reserve warned here Wednesday of a worsening outlook for the United States' economy due to persistent trade tensions and global weakness, clearly signaling that an interest rate cut is possible at this month's central bank policy meeting.

"Crosscurrents, such as trade tensions and concerns about global growth, have been weighing on economic activity and the outlook" for the country, Jerome Powell said in remarks to the US House of Representatives' Committee on Financial Services.