The chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, speaks at a news conference in Washington DC, on July 31, 2019, after the Fed lowered its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 11 years. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Wall Street closes with losses after US Federal Reserve cuts benchmark rate

The United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to a target range of between 2-2.25 percent.

The widely expected move marks the first reduction in the federal-funds rate since the 2008 financial crisis.