Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explains the Fed's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter point at a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, DC, USA, on Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York, USA, on Dec. 19, 2018. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.48 percent following the announcement by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, going through with the widely expected rate hike despite strong opposition from President Donald Trump.

The increase in the federal-funds rate to a target range of between 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent, approved unanimously at the end of a two-day meeting of the central bank's policy-making body, was the fourth hike of 2018.