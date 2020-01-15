A woman walks past an Apple store in New York City on 14 January 2020. US Attorney General William Barr has requested that Apple help the FBI gain access to two phones that belonged to the gunman in the 06 December 2019 multiple shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, an incident that Barr labeled a terrorist act a day earlier. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

US Attorney General William Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich (not pictured) announce the findings of a criminal investigation into the 06 December 2019 multiple shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, which killed three US military personnel, at the Department of Justice in Washington on 13 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The US government and Apple on Tuesday publicly put on display their ongoing dispute over the alleged refusal of the tech giant to help federal investigators gain access to the iPhones of a terrorist, now dead, who last month killed three people on a military base in Florida.

Saudi air force member Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, who was in the US taking training courses at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, on Dec. 6, 2019, opened fire on other students there, killing three Americans, before being shot to death by police.