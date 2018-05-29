A woman and a man dressed as bride and groom pose during an action 'marriage made in hell' to denounce the threat posed by the planned merger of Bayer and Monsanto in front of the EU Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The US government on Tuesday approved Bayer AG's $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto, but the German industrial giant will have to divest agricultural businesses and assets worth about $9 billion.

"This comprehensive structural solution to significant horizontal and vertical competition concerns - the largest merger divestiture ever required by the United States - preserves competition in the sale of these critical agricultural products and protects American farmers and consumers," Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, said.