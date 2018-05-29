The US government on Tuesday approved Bayer AG's $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto, but the German industrial giant will have to divest agricultural businesses and assets worth about $9 billion.
"This comprehensive structural solution to significant horizontal and vertical competition concerns - the largest merger divestiture ever required by the United States - preserves competition in the sale of these critical agricultural products and protects American farmers and consumers," Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, said.