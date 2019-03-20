A family member reacts in front of symbolic coffin as she and others attend a burial service for the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 17 March 2019. Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew was en route to Nairobi, Kenya, when it crashed on 10 March 2019 by yet undetermined reason. All passengers and crew aboard died in the crash. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft has come under scrutiny after similar deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia within a few months. Several countries have banned the plane type from their airspace and many airlines have grounded their 737 Max 8 planes for safety concerns after the Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed minutes after take-off. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) on 14 March 2019 shows the flight data recorder (FDR) from the Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. The BEA received the flight data and cockpit voice recorders on 14 March 2019. The aircraft carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew was en route to Nairobi, Kenya, when it crashed on 10 March 2019. All passengers and crew aboard died in the crash. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft has come under scrutiny after similar deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia within a few months. EPA-EFE/FILE/BEA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A screen shows stock pricing information for the Boeing company at the end of the of the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 13 March 2019. The United States joined most of the rest of the world on the same afternoon in grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes following two separate crashes involving the model that have raised safety questions. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 (Tail Number N323RM) lands at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York, USA, 12 March 2019. US President Donald J. Trump announced on 13 March 2019 that the US is issuing an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 and other planes associated with that line. He added that the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and Boeing were in agreement with this action. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

A sign is seen outside the headquarters of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Washington, DC, USA, 13 March 2019. The FAA announced the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max aircraft operated by US airlines or in US territories following the crash of Ethopian Airlines flight 302 on 10 March 2019 and the 29 October 2018 Lion Air crash. The order grounds over 70 aircraft, including both the Max 8 and Max 9. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The US Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it ordered an audit of the certification process of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, after the accident of one of these aircraft on Mar. 10 in Ethiopia in which 157 people died.

The department said in a statement that Elaine L. Chao, the head of the department, "has asked that, as part of an ongoing review of factors related to aviation certification, the Inspector General conduct a formal audit of the certification process for the Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft".