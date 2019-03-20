The US Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it ordered an audit of the certification process of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, after the accident of one of these aircraft on Mar. 10 in Ethiopia in which 157 people died.
The department said in a statement that Elaine L. Chao, the head of the department, "has asked that, as part of an ongoing review of factors related to aviation certification, the Inspector General conduct a formal audit of the certification process for the Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft".