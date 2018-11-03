US President Donald J. Trump waves as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to members of the news media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The administration of President Donald Trump has moved toward its goal of maximum economic pressure against Iran, while granting waivers allowing eight countries to temporarily import Iranian oil without facing United States punishment, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Saturday.

The waivers, to countries that government advisers say include China, Turkey and India, are designed to give them time to switch to other suppliers while sharply reducing or eliminating their purchases of Iranian oil over time.