Containers like these seen at Conley Terminal in the Port of Boston are key to US import and export businesses, which this September showed an overall deficit of $54 billion despite the protectionist policies of the White House. EFE-EPA/File

The US trade deficit increased last September by 1.3 percent to reach $54 billion, inflated by a historic volume of imports that rose to $266.6 billion despite the protectionist policies of the White House, official sources reported.

That result was worse than in August, when the trade balance showed a deficit of $53.2 billion following a 6.4 percent rise, and was also slightly worse than analysts' forecast of a $53.3 billion deficit in September.