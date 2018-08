A boy looks out from a glass door showing signs of mobile payments outside a shop in the Central Business District in Beijing, China, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The United States government Thursday imposed new 25 percent tariffs on Chinese goods worth $16 billion, marking another escalation in the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

US Customs officially began levying these taxes at 12.00 am on a total of 279 products, including certain types of lubricants, flexible plastic tubes and air conditioners, among others.