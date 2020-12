Bottles of Chateau Miraval Cotes de Provence wine in a store in La Colle sur Loup, southern France, on February 18, 2013. EFE-EPA/FILE/Sebastien Nogier

The US government Wednesday announced increased tariffs on some European Union (EU) products, including French and German wines amid a long-running dispute over subsidies involving civil aircraft manufacturers.

The products on which additional tariffs were imposed also include aircraft manufacturing parts, non-sparking wines and cognac and other grape brandies from France and Germany, the office of the US. Trade Representative said in a statement. EFE-EPA