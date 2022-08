A woman shops at a supermarket in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. After reaching its highest level in four decades a month earlier, the United States' inflation rate fell by six-tenths of a percentage point to 8.5 percent in July compared to the same month of last year. EFE/JUSTIN LANE/FILE

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit of the Department of Labor, reported that result in an economic news release on Wednesday.