The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, talks to reporters outside the White House in Washington on Thursday, Jan. 3. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Unemployment in the United States climbed 0.2 percent last month to 3.9 percent, the Labor Department said Friday.

The US economy created 312,000 new jobs in December, far exceeding analysts' forecast of 182,000. It was the 98th consecutive month of net job growth, extending the longest streak on record.