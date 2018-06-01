National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow (C) speaks to members of the news media on new US job figures and steel tariffs against Canada, Europe and Mexico, outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States' headline unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent in May, the lowest level since April 2000, the Labor Department said Friday.

A total of 223,000 new nonfarm jobs were created last month, exceeding economists' expectations.