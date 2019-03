The acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Agency, Daniel Elwell (L), and the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, Robert Sumwalt, appear at a US Senate hearing in Washington on Wednesday, March 27. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

The US Department of Transportation announced Wednesday an audit of the process the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) used in certifying the Boeing 737 Max, which has been involved in two deadly crashes in the last six months.

"Clearly, confidence in the FAA as the gold standard for aviation safety has been shaken," the department's inspector general, Calvin Scovel, said during a hearing of the Senate Commerce Committee's aviation subcommittee.