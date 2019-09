Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes (Front C) delivers remarks while other state attorneys general look on during the announcement of a multistate antitrust investigation into Google, outside the Supreme Court in Washington on 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine (Front C) delivers remarks while other state attorneys general look on during the announcement of a multistate antitrust investigation into Google, outside the Supreme Court in Washington on 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The attorneys general of 50 US states and territories on Monday announced the launching of a macro-investigation against tech giant Google for alleged violations of anti-trust laws.

"It's an investigation to determine the facts," the Republican attorney general of Texas, Ken Paxton, said at a press conference outside the US Supreme Court building in Washington. "Right now it's about advertising, but the facts will lead where they lead."