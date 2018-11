Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

Wall Street opened higher Wednesday and continued to climb throughout the morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.36 percent shortly after midday after Democrats recaptured the House of Representatives and the Republicans held on to their majority in the Senate.

At 12.20 pm, the Dow was up around 350 points at 25,983, while the S&P 500 index had advanced roughly 42 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,797.