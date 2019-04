By Jacob Bunge and Kirk Maltais New York (USA)

By Jacob Bunge and Kirk Maltais New York (USA) 28 Apr 2019

A deadly disease sweeping China's hog barns is reinvigorating the fortunes of United States meat companies, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Sunday.

Outbreaks of African swine fever have led to the culling of millions of hogs in the world's top pork market.