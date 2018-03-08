Small manufacturers that fashion metal into parts for makers of cars, appliances and other products in the United States fear they could be the hardest hit by new tariffs on aluminum and steel, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

Many of the smaller manufacturers at the heart of the American supply chain are firms few outside their industries or communities have ever heard of, they are the so-called metal-benders: fabricators, welders and machine-tooling shops that rely on steel and aluminum as the main or only ingredients for the parts they make to send on to bigger manufacturers.