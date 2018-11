US, Mexico and Canada sign deal to replace NAFTA

A photo provided by the Mexican president's office that shows Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (front left); his United States counterpart, Donald Trump (front center); and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (front right) during a signing ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a new free-trade agreement linking the US, Mexico and Canada. Standing behind them are: Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo (back left), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (back center) and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. EPA-EFE/Courtesy Mexican president's office

A video screen capture that shows Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (left); the president of the United States, Donald Trump (c); and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a signing ceremony on Nov. 30, 2018, in Buenos Aires for a free-trade deal that replaces the quarter-century-old North American Free Trade Agreement. Standing behind them are: Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo (back left), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (back center) and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. EPA-EFE/EFETelevision