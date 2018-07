US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (L) arrives at the White House on Thursday, July 26. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin expressed optimism Thursday about reaching accord quickly with Canada and Mexico on revising the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"We hope to have an agreement in principle, clearly, very soon. That's the first priority," Mnuchin told CNBC television. "I think we're making a lot of progress."