Gulf Trader follows the stock market shares on a monitor screen at the Dubai Financial Market, in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

United States crude exports are surging, reflecting strife along the Strait of Hormuz that has given oil buyers second thoughts about the Persian Gulf, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The hostilities, including attacks on oil tankers passing through the important supply route, have lifted crude prices, sent tanker rates surging and opened a window for US producers to sell more barrels abroad, taking market share from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in the process.