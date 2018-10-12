The United States Commerce Department has opened an investigation into whether mattress imported from China are being sold in the US below fair value, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.

A group of US mattress manufacturers – including Leggett & Platt Inc., Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Serta Simmons Bedding LLC – filed a petition last month with US trade officials claiming that exporters have increased their market share by undercutting prices of domestic producers.