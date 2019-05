A Chinese woman walks next to a 'Google' brand name and logo, near the Google office in Beijing, China, Aug 3, 2018 (reissued May 20, 2019). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A view shows a Huawei logo next to a Huawei store in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, May 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

By John D. McKinnon in Washington, Dan Strumpf in Hong Kong and Yoko Kubota in Beijing.

May 21 (efe-epa).- US officials said Monday they would grant a handful of temporary exceptions to an export blacklist against Huawei Technologies Co., giving some suppliers and customers of China's telecom giant a 90-day reprieve from tough trade penalties, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.