US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) listens to Brazilian Foreign Ministerl Ernesto Araujo (L) deliver remarks to members of the news media during their meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, on Sept. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo delivers remarks to members of the news media at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, on Sept. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) shakes hands with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo (L) after they delivered remarks to members of the news media during their meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, on Sept. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised his Brazilian counterpart here Friday that exchanges of goods and services between the two countries will increase but made no mention of a possible bilateral free-trade deal.

"All of Brazil's efforts give the United States great confidence to cooperate in new ways. We're going to grow our trade relationship that already accounts for more than $100 billion annually," Pompeo said at a joint press conference with Ernesto Araujo at the State Department.