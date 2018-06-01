US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross arrives at the French Economy Ministry for a meeting with French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (not pictured) in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

(FILE) A worker is dwarfed by large steel coils at a furnace of German steel technology group Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany, Mar. 7, 2017 (reissued May 31, 2018). EPA-EFE/STEFAN SIMONSEN

China said on Friday that it was willing to work with any country to promote multilateralism and economic growth, after the United States announced that it would maintain tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico, a measure which Beijing called "indiscriminate."

The statement comes a day after US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told reporters that the US decided to no longer exempt the three regions from a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.