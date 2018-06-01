China said on Friday that it was willing to work with any country to promote multilateralism and economic growth, after the United States announced that it would maintain tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico, a measure which Beijing called "indiscriminate."
The statement comes a day after US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told reporters that the US decided to no longer exempt the three regions from a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.