People listen to US Senator Elizabeth Warren during a Working People's Day of Action rally in support of unionized employees outside a Boston Firehouse in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

Public-sector unions in the United States are facing steep falls in revenue and trying to prevent the loss of members in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Sunday.

In New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois, state governments have stopped collecting millions of dollars in agency fees following a high court decision banning the practice.