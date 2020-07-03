The return to "normality" and economic recovery will have to wait in the US after several states, including California, decided to once again impose restrictions on the opening of businesses to try and halt the accelerating spread of the coronavirus, with confirmed infections hitting a new record high on Thursday.

With the confirmation that some 50,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the US still is not seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in the pandemic, despite the fact that the Northeastern states that have suffered the worst outbreaks of the virus since April are recovering with newly registered infections and deaths now at minimum levels.