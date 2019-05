US President Donald J. Trump (L) listens to realtor Teresa McKee (R) while speaking to the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meeting and Trade Expo at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, DC, USA, on May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US President Donald Trump speaks to the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meeting and Trade Expo at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, DC, USA, on May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US President Donald Trump speaks to the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meeting and Trade Expo at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, DC, USA, on May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The president of the United States confirmed Friday that his administration has reached an agreement with Mexico and Canada to eliminate US tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from those countries.

Donald Trump said he was confident the deal, which also includes the elimination of retaliatory tariffs that the US's neighbors had imposed on American products, will pave the way for ratification of a new trilateral trade pact - the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).